FAIR OAKS, Calif. (KTXL) — Fair Oaks Village is well-known for its chicken population.

The birds freely roam the streets and sidewalks. They are even are embraced by many neighbors and are even featured in public art.

But some of those neighbors told FOX40 Monday that there aren’t as many chickens crossing the roads in Fair Oaks as there used to be.

“Maybe they just decided to go somewhere else,” said resident Bruce Waller.

“Could be they were doing construction over there for a little while. Maybe the construction scared them off,” said resident Danette Waller.

There used to be dozens of chickens roaming the village, even as much as 100 by some estimates, but less than one dozen were seen Monday evening.

“Late spring, early summer. That’s when you see them all galivanting across the streets and stopping traffic and stuff like that,” said resident Tyler Noe.

Noe thinks it’s due to a seasonal decline, but long-time residents like Terence are more concerned.

“I’d say about 75% percent of them just disappeared,” said Terence, who only wanted to use his first name.

Terence told FOX40 he helps look after the chickens and believes the decline was sudden and unusual.

“In about a month probably two months,” Terence said. “This was massive.”

More than one resident told FOX40 they believe chickens ran afoul of someone with a BB gun.

A spokesperson for the Sacramento Sheriff’s Department told FOX40 they have no information about the BB gun claim.

The natural food chain is also suspected.

“A lot of people you talk to (say) there’ve been a lot of sightings of coyotes lately,” Terence said.

There’s been an ongoing effort in Fair Oaks to discourage people from dumping chickens in the area because overpopulation was an issue that used to ruffle feathers.

But on Monday, some were left wondering if Fair Oaks will soon have no more chickens coming home to roost.

“There’s hardly any left,” Terrence said.

Chicken poaching and dumping are both illegal.

If anyone witnesses either of those crimes happening in Fair Oaks, they are asked to call the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.