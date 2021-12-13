Fair Oaks woman faces murder, DUI charges after crash kills 2 men

CERES, Calif. (KTXL) — A Fair Oaks woman was arrested on suspicion of murder and driving under the influence after a crash Saturday left two 19-year-olds dead.

The Ceres Police Department said it learned of a crash just before 8 p.m. at the intersection of West Whitmore Avenue and Crows Landing Road in Modesto.

A 2019 white Ford F-350 was going south on Crows Landing Road when police said the driver, later identified as 28-year-old Danielle Morgan, allegedly ran the red light at West Whitmore Avenue.

Police said Morgan’s pickup truck slammed into a 2008 green Nissan Altima that was heading east through the intersection.

The driver and the passenger in the Nissan, who were both 19-year-old men, died at the scene. They have not been identified by police.

Morgan was later arrested and booked into jail Sunday, where she faces two counts of murder and a count of felony DUI.

A court date has not been set, according to jail logs.

Ceres police are still investigating the crash and have asked anyone with information to call Officer Freddie Ortiz at 209-538-5678.