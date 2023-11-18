(FOX40.COM) — Four businesses were cited by the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) and the Fairfield Police Department for selling alcohol to minors.

Law enforcement reported that agents conducted a “minor decoy operation” on Wednesday which involved minors attempting to buy alcohol. The underage individuals were under the direct supervision of the agencies and attempted to purchase alcohol from ten different Fairfield businesses.

Out of the 10 businesses tested, ABC cited four of them for selling alcohol to a minor; 7-Eleven, Panderia La Mexicana, Circle K, and Seven Food & Liquor.

Fairfield PD’s code enforcement unit said their officers opened cases on the businesses involved in the sales to minors. Panderia La Mexicana will face a suspension of its license. The violation was their third violation- the second in two weeks.

Clerks who sold alcohol to the underage individuals face a fine of up to $1,000 and 32 hours of community service for a first violation. In addition, ABC said they may take administrative action against the alcoholic beverage license belonging to the businesses in violation. That may include a fine, suspension, or the permanent revocation of the license.