(FOX40.COM) — Solano County law enforcement are asking the public to help identify the person who vandalized a Fairfield business with swastikas and racial slurs on Tuesday morning.

Deputies found the offensive markings made by red spray paint on the exterior walls of Thompson’s Corner Saloon on Cordelia Road in unincorporated Fairfield.

The sheriff’s office has begun a hate crime investigation and was able to obtain still images of the suspect from the saloon’s surveillance cameras.

“This act of racism is horrifying and offends our entire community,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a news release. “We are working with Fairfield, CA Police Department and our community partners to solve this heinous crime.”

Anyone with information about the hate crime can contact the sheriff’s office investigations bureau at 707-784-7061.