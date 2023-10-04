(FOX40.COM) — A Fairfield High School student has been arrested after he was found with a loaded gun on the school’s premises, according to Fairfield Police.

Police said that just after noon on Wednesday, Fairfield School Resource Officers were alerted by the school’s administration of a student in possession of a gun during a search for a missing phone.

“School Resource Officers recovered a loaded Glock pistol, with an extended magazine. No other weapons were found. The student was taken into custody and transported to the Solano County Juvenile Hall Detention Facility, where he was booked on several weapons-related charges,” Fairfield Police said in a social media post.

The gun was discovered by Fairfield Police on Wednesday during a search for a missing phone. (Image Credit: Fairfield Police Department | Facebook)

The post continued, “Many thanks to our School Resource Officers, and Fairfield High’s administration. Due to their quick thinking and collaborative partnership, a potentially dangerous situation was avoided.”