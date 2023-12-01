(FOX40.COM) — The Fairfield Police Department is looking for the suspect(s) in a hit-and-run on Thursday that has left a person in critical condition.

According to police, at 3:07 p.m. arrived at Business Center Drive and Garden Valley Road after reports of a vehicle colliding with a pedestrian.

The victim was transported to an area hospital and remains in critical condition.

The collision caused a shutdown of westbound Business Center Drive, west of Green Valley Road, for several hours as officers conducted their investigation.

Law enforcement have yet to release any information about the suspect or the suspect vehicle.