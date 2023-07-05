(KTXL) — A man died after being shot in Fairfield Tuesday night, the Fairfield Police Department said.

According to police, officers responded to reports of a stabbing at a home on Monroe Street around 11 p.m.

Police said that when officers arrived at the residence there was a large crowd and a 26-year-old Fairfield man with multiple gunshot wounds.

According to police, paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Police said the Solano County Sheriff’s Office assisted the police with crowd control.