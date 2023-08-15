(FOX40.COM) — Fairfield Police announced Tuesday that the department will operate a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint on August 18.

The agency said the checkpoint will be near Pacific Ave. and North Texas St. starting at 7 p.m.

Fairfield Police said that checkpoints are selected based on crash statistics and the frequency of arrests for DUI.

The safety considerations of officers and the public are also used when deciding on the location of a checkpoint, police said.

Police said that officers will be looking out for drivers impaired by alcohol, prescription drugs, marijuana and other substances.

Officers will also be checking that drivers have a proper license.

Fairfield Police said that, in 2020, officers investigated 52 DUI-related crashes that resulted in two deaths and left another 69 people injured.

Friday night’s checkpoint is being funded by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, police said.