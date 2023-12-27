(FOX40.COM) — The Fairfield Police Department announced on Wednesday that they will be adapting their DUI enforcement measures on Friday due to the incoming storm.

The department originally planned to hold a DUI and Driver’s License checkpoint from 7 p.m. on Friday to 2 a.m. on Saturday near Travis Boulevard and Union Avenue.

With a strong storm system expected to make its way over Northern California at the end of the week, the checkpoint has changed to saturation enforcement, according to police.

In their update, the police department said, “this will consist of going out and conducting traffic enforcement throughout the city.”

According to the police department, in 2020 the agency investigated more than 50 DUI collisions that resulted in 69 injured people and two people killed.