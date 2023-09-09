(FOX40.COM) — A stolen ice cream truck was reportedly recovered by the Fairfield Police Department and returned to its rightful owner on Friday, the agency said in a social media post.

Law enforcement said at 1:45 a.m. on Sept. 2, dispatch broadcasted a “FLOCK hit” for an ice cream truck that had been reported stolen to the Suisun Police Department earlier in the night.

A “FLOCK hit” refers to FlOCK Safety which is an American company that sells Automated License Plate Recognition technology (ALPR) to law enforcement agencies and neighborhood associations.

“In a pretty sweet turn of events, Fairfield officers got straight to the pint – locating the ice cream truck,” police say. The truck was parked in the 1000 block of Broadway Street.

Officials continued, “Although the cream-inal had seemingly melted away into the night, the truck itself was recovered.”