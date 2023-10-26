(FOX40.COM) — As the weekend before Halloween approaches, the Fairfield Police Department will be conducting a checkpoint on Saturday night.

Police said it will operate its DUI/driver’s license checkpoint at East Tabor and Dover avenues from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.

According to police, officers will be looking for signs of impairment from alcohol and/or drugs while they’ll also check drivers for proper licenses.

Police said DUI checkpoint locations are based on collision statistics and frequency of DUI-related arrests.

“The deterrent effect of High Visibility Enforcement using both DUI checkpoints and DUI Saturation Patrols has proven to lower the number of persons killed and injured in alcohol or drug impaired crashed,” Fairfield police said on its Facebook page. “Research shows that crashes involving an impaired driver can be reduced by up to 20 percent when well-publicized proactive DUI operations are conducted routinely.”

According to police, Fairfield officers investigated 52 DUI collisions in 2020 which resulted in two deaths and injured 69 others.

Drivers who are suspected of driving under the influence could face jail time, fines, fees, along with required DUI classes, license suspensions and other expensive that can exceed $10,000.

Funding for the checkpoint is provided a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.