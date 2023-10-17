Fairfield Police say that a deadly single-vehicle crash in mid-October is now being investigated as a homicide after finding a bullet in the driver’s body.

The crash involved only a pickup truck, which was found on October 13 around 8:30 a.m. near Cement Hill and Peabody roads, on the eastern end of the city.

Police said the truck hit several structures before stopping, and that the truck’s driver, a 44-year-old Oakland resident, was ejected from the vehicle and died.

Investigators believe the crash may have happened the night before, but because of the vehicle’s location off of the roadways, was likely not found until there was more daylight.

As the crash was being investigated, an autopsy was performed and resulted in a bullet being found in the man’s body.

Investigators have now determined that the crash “was the result of a shooting.”

Police said they will not reveal more details about the crash at this point in the investigation.