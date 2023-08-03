(FOX40.COM) — The Fairfield Police Department said it has been notified of human skeletal remains that were found in the area of Ledgewood Creek.

A member of the Fairfield community found the remains on Thursday, which according to police, appeared to have “been in the area for quite some time.”

•Video Above: Former Fairfield pastor becomes suspect in 1991 cold case

The gender of the person is unknown, but police did say that the remains seem to be that of an adult.

“There is no immediate indication of foul play, but detectives from the Fairfield Police Investigations Division will be working to identify the decedent and determine the cause of death,” the department said in a news release.

This is an ongoing investigation. The Fairfield Police Department is asking that anyone with information contact them at 707-428-7300.

This article will be updated with more information when it becomes available.