(FOX40.COM) — A man was arrested by the Fairfield Police Department after parents reported that he was standing in front of David Weir K-8 Preparatory Academy while engaging in lewd behavior.

Officials say that at around 2:10 p.m. on Monday, some concerned parents called Fairfield PD about a man who was touching himself inappropriately with his pants down. Less than a minute later another parent called and said that the man was armed with a gun and was pointing it at her.

Within minutes Fairfield Police reportedly worked with school officials to place the school in a lockdown status as officers searched for the man.

The man was caught a short distance away and was found to be in possession of a lighter that resembled a handgun, according to Fairfield PD.

Law enforcement says the parents positively identified him as the man they saw in front of the school. He was subsequently arrested and booked into Solano County Jail for threatening others with a replica firearm and disturbance on school grounds.