(FOX40.COM) — A man was hospitalized after being shot by Fairfield Police after allegedly walking with what “appeared to be a firearm” near a middle school, according to Fairfield Police.

Police said they responded to the Tabor and Sunset Avenues area near Grange Middle School just after 1:15 p.m. on Wednesday after receiving a call about the man.

The Fairfield-Suisun Unified School District said it implemented a lockout procedure in response to the incident. but has resumed normal school activities

Police said that officers encountered the man and that “shots were fired,” but they did not specify who fired.

No officers were injured and the man was taken to a hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound, police added.

East Tabor, specifically the area between Sunset and Falcon, will remain shut down for several hours as investigators process the scene, police said.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.