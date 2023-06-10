(KTXL) — Firefighters with the Fairfield Fire Department rescued a man, two dogs and a pet snake from a two-alarm house fire during the early morning hours on Saturday, according to the fire department.

At around 12:06 a.m., fire crews responded to a house fire in the 600 block of Hillside Drive where they found a back two-story home engulfed in flames, along with the back patio.

The call was elevated to a two-alarm fire by crews on scene.

While conducting a search of the home, a man, two dogs and a pet snake were found and rescued. One cat did die in the fire.

The man was transported to a local trauma center and was proved “advanced life support care” by Fairfield Firefighters while in route.

Crews were able to contain the fire and estimated the cost of the damage to the home to be around $400,000. The fire is under investigation but appears to be accidental.