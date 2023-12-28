(FOX40.COM) — A large group conducting a protest at Travis Air Force Base on Thursday resulted in the arrest of more than a dozen people, according to the Fairfield Police Department.

Law enforcement was made aware of the planned protest last week and learned that the goal of the protest was to block and shut down all entrances to the base, according to police.

In an email sent to FOX40.com on Wednesday, East Bay CODEPINK said the protest was intended to “draw attention to the base’s active involvement in shipping military supplies directly to Israel, contributing to the ongoing genocide in Gaza.”

About 150 people dispersed to the three entrances of the base, and police and representatives from Travis AFB met with the protesters.

Police say that officials informed the protesters that they would not impede their constitutional right to conduct a protest as long as service members could access the base.

Following the meeting, the protesters moved into the street blocking the north and south gates, according to police.

After being asked to move from the roadway onto the shoulder and multiple people ignored direct requests to exit the roadway, law enforcement officials began making arrests.

Ten protesters were arrested at the north gate by officers with the Fairfield Police Department and four were arrested at the south gate by deputies with the Solano County Sheriff’s Office.

All are now facing charges for refusing to disperse and are being held at the Solano County Jail.

“There was no force used and no reported injuries as a result of this incident,” the Fairfield Police Department wrote in a news release.