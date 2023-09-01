(FOX40.COM) — A pedestrian was fatally struck while crossing the street in Fairfield Wednesday night, the Fairfield Police Department said.

According to police, a man was crossing Travis Boulevard at Clay Street around 10:43 p.m. when he was struck by a vehicle.

Police said the man was declared dead at the scene by paramedics.

According to police, the driver of the vehicle, a 60-year-old Fairfield man, was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence.

Police said the suspect was booked for gross vehicle manslaughter.