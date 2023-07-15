(KTXL) — The Fairfield Police Department are asking for the public’s help in locating 14-year-old Brooke Mellomida of Fairfield who went missing on Thursday.

Police say the Mellomida was last seen at around 5 p.m. on Thursday when she entered a rideshare (Uber/Lyft) on Regatta Circle before leaving for an unknown destination.

Mellomida was wearing a gray sweatshirt and dark colored jeans. The vehicle is reported to be a 2021 Hyundai Elantra sedan with California license plate number 8PZU706.

Mellomida is said to be about 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 175 pounds, has brown/blue dyed hair and has blue eyes.

Police were able to ping Mellomida’s phone at around 5 p.m. on Friday near Laurel Creek Park and Cement Hill, but were unable to locate Mellomida.

Anyone with information in this case can contact the Fairfield Police Department at 707-428-7300 and press option #8.