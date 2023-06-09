Dozens of school districts in Indiana were sent a bomb threat overnight. (Getty Images)

(KTXL) — A Fairfield man was arrested on Thursday in connection with a hit-and-run that left a 20-year-old motorcyclist in critical condition, according to the Fairfield Police Department.

At around 10:50 p.m. on May 31, the 20-year-old was heading westbound towards Pennsylvania Avenue on SR-12 when he was struck. The rider is still in critical condition.

Law enforcement identified the suspect vehicle as a 2018 Dodge Challenger and was able to locate the vehicle on Wednesday in Vallejo.

On Thursday, a search warrant was served at a Fairfield home and Lester Hogan Atkinson was arrested in connection to the hit-and-run.