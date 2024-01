(FOX40.COM) — Nearly 2000 Fairfield residents are experiencing a power outage, according to Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E)

PG&E reported a power outage for nearly 2,000 Fairfield residents on Jan. 5, 2024./PG&E

At about 9:20 p.m. the outage was reported. The cause of the outage is unknown, however, PG&E expects power to be fully restored by 3:30 a.m. on Saturday. For updates visit PGE.COM.