FAIRFEILD, Calif. (KTXL) — A number of parks in Fairfield will be closed from July 3 to July 5 as the city said they feel the potential for the use of illegal fireworks is high and causes a possible fire risk.

The following parks will be closed:

Rockville Hills Park

Serpas Ranch Open Space

Rolling Hills Open Space

Spyglass Open Space

The closures will begin sunset July 3 and end on July 5 at sunrise.