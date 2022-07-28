FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — A group of cyclists disrupted traffic and engaged in “reckless behavior” along West Texas Street in Fairfield on Saturday, according to the Fairfield Police Department.

Officers said that when they tried to stop the group, the cyclists dispersed into several groups and caused even more congestion along area roadways.

One group was seen darting in front of vehicles and even jumping on vehicles in motion, according to police. One bystander was also “battered.”

Fairfield police officers ultimately detained four adults and one minor.

The adults are facing several charges, including child endangerment, conspiracy and, in one case, bicycle DUI. The minor was cited for obstructing traffic, according to police.

In a Facebook post, Fairfield Police asked the public to consider safer ways of cycling with their children, including at several area parks and trails, including, Linear Park Trail and Rockville Hills Regional Park.