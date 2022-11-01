FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — On the last Friday of October, the Fairfield Police Department Traffic Unit held a DUI and Driver’s License checkpoint.

The checkpoint was held in the area of Travis Blvd. and N. Texas Street. This location was chosen due to a history of DUI crashes and arrests in the area.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Fairfield Police said that they made a total of eight arrests during the checkpoint. Five of the arrests were for drivers under the influence, two arrests were related to outstanding warrants and one arrest was for drug possession.

Police also issued 30 tickets for unlicensed or suspended driver’s licenses and eight vehicles were towed.

Drivers who are under the influence “can expect the impact of a DUI arrest to include jail time, fines, fees, DUI classes, license suspensions and other expenses that can exceed $10,000,” according to Fairfield Police.

According to Fairfield Police, DUI checkpoints and “saturation patrols” have lowered the number of people killed or injured in alcohol and drug-related crashes. Fairfield Police also said that crashes involving a driver under the influence can be reduced by up to 20% when police conduct DUI checkpoints routinely.