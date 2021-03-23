Fairfield FD puts out fire at post office, 1 person injured

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) – Fairfield firefighters put out fire at a local post office Tuesday that left one person injured.

Fire officials announced at 8:28 p.m. they were responding to a potential structure fire at the post office on Kentucky Street.

Firefighters contained the fire to the exterior of the building and knocked it down.

One victim is reported to have suffered burn injuries but officials have not yet released information about his condition.

Residents are asked to avoid the area if possible.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.