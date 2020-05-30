Fairfield Fire Department says early morning car fires appear to be suspicious

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — The Fairfield Fire Department says firefighters on Saturday morning put out three car fires, which appeared to be suspicious.

Around 6 a.m., firefighters went to the intersection of Lighthouse Drive and Lighthouse Court for reports of multiple vehicles on fire. When they arrived, they saw three cars right next to each other burning.

Officials say no buildings were damaged and that the fires are under investigation. They added that the fires seem to be suspicious.

Fairfield police are also investigating along with the fire department.