Fairfield fire displaces 3 people, damages 2 homes

A fire in Fairfield quickly spread to two homes, causing several agencies to respond. (Courtesy Fairfield Fire Department)

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — A fire in Fairfield damaged two homes and displaced three people, according to the fire department.

Fairfield firefighters went to Georgia Way near Jefferson Street around 2:18 p.m. for a large outbuilding fire.

Not long after they arrived, the fire extended to two homes and some surrounding structures. The quick-moving fire caused several other agencies to respond, including Vacaville City and Vallejo fire.

According to the Fairfield Fire Department, the fire displaced two adults, a child and a dog.

It also caused $500,000 in damage.