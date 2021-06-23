Fairfield firefighter recovering after suffering cardiac arrest at scene of house fire

Firefighter/paramedic Ryan Hughes in a photo provided by the Fairfield Fire Department.

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — A Fairfield firefighter is conscious and on the road to recovery after he suffered a cardiac arrest last Thursday while responding to a house fire.

According to the Fairfield Fire Department, firefighters had extinguished a house fire on Arkansas Street when 33-year-old firefighter/paramedic Ryan Hughes collapsed.

Fellow firefighters and medics started CPR and Hughes was rushed to Northbay Medical Center, where officials said he was resuscitated.

“This incident was terrifying for Ryan’s family and friends,” the Fairfield Fire Department wrote in Wednesday’s release.

Firefighter/paramedic Ryan Hughes (right) in a photo provided by the Fairfield Fire Department.

A few days later, the fire department said Hughes regained consciousness.

Officials said “the outlook for Ryan is exceptionally favorable.”

Hughes is a father and his wife is a Livermore police officer.

“The quick actions of his friends and medical staff, along with all the outpouring of support, made this Father’s Day even more special for Ryan and his family,” the fire department wrote.