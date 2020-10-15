Fairfield firefighters battle vegetation fire near I-80

The Latest (Thursday, Oct. 15):

5:30 p.m.

Fairfield officials say forward progress of the fire along Business Center Parkway has been stopped.

Original story below:

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — Crews have been called to a second-alarm vegetation fire in Fairfield.

The Fairfield Fire Department says the fire is along Business Center Parkway, near Interstate 80. Suisun Valley Road and Solano Community College are nearby.

Firefighters are battling flames spreading through tall, dry vegetation and grass.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.