Firefighters rescued three people from an overturned car. (Courtesy Fairfield Fire Department)

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — Fairfield firefighters rescued three people who became trapped after a car crash Wednesday.

The crash happened on eastbound Interstate 80 near West Texas Street, with the vehicle ending up overturned.

The three people in the car had to be extricated by firefighters. Their condition is not known as officials did not say if they were injured.

Officials have not said how the crash occurred or if another car was involved.