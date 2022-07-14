FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — On Feb. 9, 2021, Fairfield firefighters responded to a call of a 15-year-old kid having shortness of breath while playing basketball, according to a post from the Fairfield Fire Department.

Brandon, 15, went unresponsive and stopped breathing. When firefighters arrived, they began life-saving efforts on Brandon including CPR. Brandon was then defibrillated and an airway was established via intubation and an IV was placed giving him medications.

Brandon regained circulation while on the scene. On the way to the emergency room, firefighters along with a medic ambulance kept Brandon stable and transferred care to local emergency room staff. Brandon was then transferred via helicopter to Oakland Children’s Hospital.

Almost a year and a half later, Brandon made a full recovery after he went through heart surgery and some rehab.

Brandon has been inspired by the life-changing events he went through and is now pursuing a career in fire service.