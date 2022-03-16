FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — Some Fairfield residents gathered on Wednesday to voice their concerns after they learned that several registered sex offenders moved into their neighborhood.

“We have 278 sex registrants that live in the city of Fairfield,” said Acting Police Chief Dan Marshall.

Out of those 278, four of them are on parole and living in a halfway home, Elda House, along Waterman Boulevard. The facility runs a reentry program, helping former inmates return to life outside of jails and prisons.

Resident Jorge Donatt showed up to the meeting after learning about the halfway home.

“When we bought the house, my wife, the first thing that she looked was sex offenders around here,” Donatt said.

Others were surprised the halfway home was so close to schools.

“We’re really near a middle school and an elementary school. So, it’s just really upsetting cause it’s literally the midway point,” said Valery Donatt.

“Every day at least 100 kids pass,” Jorge Donatt said.

Some said while the transitional home may physically be located far enough from a school, it does not guarantee safety because students pass alongside it all the time.

“The truth is guys, these people are going to be in our community. Bottom line: At least we know where they are,” said one woman at the meeting.

Police said they worked closely with parole officials, the Department of Corrections and even the fire marshal to ensure the house runs everything by the book.

“We inspected the entire house, all different angles possible. Everything fell within the parameters of the city, within the parameters of the law, the parameters of the CDC. Everything was essentially within the law and the parameters of what they’re required to follow,” said Lt. Kelly Rombach.

The owner of the home said all of his residents are GPS monitored, with constant supervision, including when they leave and return.

“Unfortunately, we oftentimes don’t get to hear what we want to hear. But the best thing to do is to have an understanding and try to work through problems so we continue to move forward,” Rombach said.