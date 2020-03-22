Fairfield house fire displaces 4 people and causes $100,000 in damage

FAIRFIELD, Calif (KTXL) – Four people are displaced after a house fire in Fairfield early Sunday morning, according to the Fairfield Fire Department.

Fire officials said the blaze began just after 2:30 a.m. at a house on Monroe Street near Oregon Street.

No injuries were reported.

Fire crews said they were able to put out the fire but about $100,000 in heat and smoke damages were caused to the property, including to a bathroom, bedroom and fence.

Officials said three vehicles parked on the side yard were also destroyed in the blaze.

The four residents, all adults, were able to take shelter with family, according to officials.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.