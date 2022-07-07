CHICO, Calif. (KTXL) — Chico Police arrested Fairfield resident Ethan James Alfonso after he allegedly convinced a 10-year-old girl into sending him nude photos and videos.

Chico Police said the suspect was “well aware of the victim’s age and vulnerability.”

According to police, the suspect later threatened to release the photos and videos if the girl did not send more.

Detectives identified the suspect as 19-year-old Alfonso. Officers went to Fairfield to serve a search warrant with the help of local police.

However, Chico Police said Alfonso was found and arrested at a different place in the city of Vallejo.

He was then taken to Butte County Jail.

According to police, he was arrested on suspicion of possessing child pornography, communication with a minor with intent to sexually assault and other related charges.