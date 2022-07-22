FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — A Fairfield man was arrested on on Thursday in connection with two cold case homicides dating back more than 40 years, according to the Solano County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the sheriff’s office, the victims included Latrelle Lindsay, 46, of Union City, who was killed in 1980 and Winifred Douglas, 46, of Oakland/Berkeley, who was killed in 1996.

Courtesy of the Solano County Sheriff’s Office

DNA from the sheriff’s office of the Douglas homicide was sent to the California Department of Justice in 2003 for analysis, the sheriff’s office said, and a single DNA profiled was found, but no match could be made from the FBI’s database, according to the sheriff’s office.

In 2012, the sheriff’s office said they were notified by the Union City Police Department that the DNA recovered from the 1996 homicide of Douglas matched a piece of DNA evidence from the 1980 Union City homicide of Lindsay.

Another DNA match was found in July as the North Bay Police Department found that DNA evidence from a 2021 sex crime matched both of the DNA profiles from Union City and Solano County, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said that from the collective evidence, law enforcement placed Ray Gray, 76, of Fairfield as a possible suspect and were able to collect a sample of his DNA.

On July 18, The DNA results found that Gray’s sample matched all three of the previous DNA profiles and a warrant was obtained for his arrest and search of his home, according to the sheriff’s office.

Gray was arrested on July 19 and was booked into the Solano County jail for homicide without bail, according to the sheriff’s office.