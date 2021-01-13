Fairfield man barricades himself inside home for almost 24 hours after threatening officers, family with knife

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — A Fairfield man who threatened officers with a knife barricaded himself inside a house Tuesday night and was arrested Wednesday afternoon.

The Fairfield Police Department says officers were called to a house on Fieldcrest Avenue for reports of a family disturbance. The family at the house told officers a relative was threatening them and had a knife.

As officers tried to get the family to safety, police say their relative, identified as 32-year-old Russell Kultti, started challenging them.

Fairfield police say there was an altercation and a Taser had to be used against Kultti, which didn’t stop him. Kultti then said he had a gun and wanted the police to shoot him before threatening the officers with a knife.

The SWAT team and crisis negotiators were called and warrants were issued after Kultti started locking windows and doors, refusing to come out of the house, according to police.

By 8 a.m. the next day, Fairfield police say they had to call Vacaville police for backup as officers began to tire.

By Wednesday, just after noon, Kultti was taken into custody and hospitalized. Once he is medically cleared, police say he will be booked on suspicion of making criminal threats and brandishing a knife at his family and officers.

Fairfield police report a mental health hold will be reviewed for Kultti as they investigate.