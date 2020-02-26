Fairfield man faces murder charge in hit-and-run that killed his nephew

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) -- The suspect behind a hit-and-run that killed his 2-year-old nephew has been charged with murder, according to the Solano County District Attorney's Office.

The DA's office says Cirilo Martinez Tellez was scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday on charges of murder, leaving the scene of an accident and driving when his privilege was suspended for a prior DUI.

Tellez was arrested Sunday after police say he hit his nephew while driving in a Fairfield mobile home park. Police report the 32-year-old fled the scene, leaving the young boy behind.

Four hours later, his nephew had been taken to the hospital and Tellez returned to the scene of the hit-and-run, where police say he was arrested.

The boy died at an area hospital.

The Solano County DA reports Tellez has "suffered prior convictions for driving under the influence." He also had a pending court case and was facing a charge on suspicion of DUI with a blood alcohol level of 0.15% or higher.

On Sunday, Fairfield police told FOX40 alcohol was a factor in the hit-and-run that killed his nephew. In Tuesday's press release, the DA's office said that day Tellez "drove with a conscious disregard for human life."

Tellez will be in custody without bail and will return to court for further arraignment next Tuesday.