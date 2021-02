FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — A 22-year-old Fairfield man died Friday after being shot, according to police.

Police say the man had approached a group of people around 1:30 p.m. near Grande Circle and East Tabor Avenue.

An altercation occurred between them and a shooting ensued, according to police. The man was taken to the hospital but later died.

Police are still investigating and aren’t sure if the incident is gang related.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.