Zip gun and ammunition found after bike stop in Fairfield photo courtesy of the Fairfield Police Department

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — A Fairfield police officer was sprayed with bear spray during a fight while trying to stop a man on a bike on Central Way near North Texas Street.

According to the Fairfield Police Department, 29-year-old John Rogers attempted to ride away from officer Kimball after being uncooperative and confrontational during a bike stop around 9:45 p.m. Saturday.

Kimball was sprayed in the face with bear spray by Rogers during his attempt to detain him.

The fight lasted for around five minutes until other officers arrived to assist Kimball, who was left with minor injuries

“John Rogers, is a convicted felon and had 2 Felony warrants for his arrest out of Solano County at the time of Ofc. Kimball’s contact,” read a statement by the department.

A search of Roger’s backpack resulted in the finding of a plastic case with a nail gun that is used to shoot nails into hard surfaces such as concrete. Police said the barrel had a live .22 caliber round inserted and the tool was capable of firing a round like a pistol.

“By definition this is called a zip gun, capable of causing great bodily harm and death,” continued the statement.

Rogers also had a pill bottle that contained 40 .22 caliber ammunition and a syringe.

After he was medically cleared, Rogers was booked into Solano County Jail on eight felony charges.

“Officer Kimball’s proactive work led to another felon, and a handmade firearm off the street. Kimball’s professionalism, training and equipment limited the response to resistance needed to take Rogers into custody,” read the statement.