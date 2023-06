(KTXL) — One person was killed in a shooting in Vacaville Monday afternoon, the Vacaville Police Department said.

According to police, officers responded to several reports of shots fired near Cinnabar Way around 2:20 p.m.

Police said they found a 26-year-old Fairfield man with gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police said a 20-year-old Vallejo man was arrested and booked into Solano County Jail in connection with the shooting.