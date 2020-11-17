Fairfield pizzeria focuses on outdoor dining with Solano County back in purple tier

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — With 41 counties now in the most restrictive purple tier, many business owners may be preparing to head back outside to serve their customers.

Evelyn’s Big Italian Pizzeria & Ristorante is a slice of home for Piero Tropeano, a pizzeria he had opened with his late wife Evelyn, and is now a piece of his native Italy he shares with downtown Fairfield.

“I don’t think just about me, I think about my employees, they’re like a family ‘cause we’re a small business,” Tropeano explained.

As Solano County is set back into the purple tier, rules of which will force diners back outside, Tropeano told FOX40, for him, it’s all about pizza and people over profits.

“I have the outside… it’s all covered now, and I’m going to put heating lamps for the night, for the customers,” he said.

Tropeano said it has been a challenge to work under COVID-19 guidelines.

“Matter of fact, it slowed down a little bit,” Tropeano said. “I take the good with the bad; when it’s a little tough, then you got to suffer a little bit.”

But he understands the gravity of the situation.

“Well, I hope we can get rid of this virus. Me, I got a lot of problems with my health,” Tropeano said.

Although much of the dining room remains empty, a lot of his customers have been supporting his small business by buying food to-go.

“We used to get a lot of people inside — but the customers, we deliver to them,” Tropeano explained.

Solano County’s Public’s Health Officer, Dr. Bela Maytas, says businesses will have to make changes by Tuesday, adding that most of the spread is due to private gatherings.

He stresses that the best way to prevent infection is for everyone to do their part.

“Employ as much social distancing as possible when getting together as family and friends, and if we can do that, we can move back into the red and hopefully into the orange from there,” Maytas said.

Gov. Gavin Newsom also addressed a potential curfew that may help mitigate the spread of the virus. Tropeano said he’s willing to work with whatever rules get thrown his way to keep his business open and his community healthy.

“Decides to do curfew, then I hope it’s until 10 o’clock. After 10 o’clock, that’s when we close,” Tropeano said. “It’s got to be, it’s got to be… it’s nothing we can do.”

Tropeano said, even when business slows, he is determined to keep the same number of employees working so that they may continue to provide for their own families.