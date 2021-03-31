Fairfield police: 4 arrested in connection to illegal marijuana grows

Fairfield police say they arrested four people in connection to illegal marijuana grows. (Courtesy Fairfield police)

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — The Fairfield Police Department says they received information that led to fives homes being used for illegal marijuana growing operations.

According to police, the investigation began in February and detectives found three of the homes were in Fairfield.

The three homes were near Torrey Pines and Quail Hollow Drives, Jacque Bell Lane and Walker Drive, and Klingsell Place and Perry Polk Drive.

The other two homes were in Vacaville and Lathrop.

Police found over 4,000 plants and one assault rife after executing search warrants at the homes.

Investigators arrested four people: two people from San Francisco and two people from New York.

The City of Fairfield has begun the process of bringing in legal retail, manufacturing and testing of marijuana to Fairfield. Illegal marijuana cultivations are not only dangerous, but also make it difficult for those operating within the law to be successful. Fairfield Police Department