Fairfield police arrest two men in connection to October shooting

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — Two men have been arrested in connection to an October shooting that happened near 1500 Travis Blvd., according to the Fairfield Police Department.

On Oct. 10 around 6 p.m., officers found bullet casings in the parking lot where a business and car had been struck by gunfire. No one was hurt during the shooting, police said.

Officers arrested 22-year-old Fairfield resident Christopher Cornist, who police said threw a firearm and fled on foot after officers stopped the suspected vehicle on Nov. 13.

Police said Cornist was found hiding in a backyard shed.

The driver of the vehicle, 21-year-old American Canyon resident Jaquan Lewis, was also arrested.

Cornist and Lewis are facing multiple charges, including assault with a deadly weapon and conspiracy to commit a crime.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact the Fairfield Police Department’s Investigations Bureau at (707) 428-7600 and reference case #20-10458.