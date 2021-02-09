Fairfield police: ‘Business Watch’ program results in two arrests

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) – A collaboration between Fairfield police and local business owners has resulted in two arrests according to officials.

Fairfield police say the Crime Prevention Unit has been working with local businesses on Walters Court and Walters Road through their Business Watch program in an effort to stop a string of burglaries and reduce property crime.

On Monday, Fairfield officers responded to a call regarding trespassing and suspicious activity. During the investigation, the responding officer learned that the suspect, 33-year-old Alvaro Rorsas Villa Gomez, was on probation for similar crimes in the area and had a felony warrant out for his arrest.

A search by officers revealed drugs and drug paraphernalia as well as a stolen, loaded handgun.

Gomez was arrested and booked on multiple charges.

Fairfield police also arrested 22-year-old Fairfield resident Erich Kline on multiple charges including having stolen property and a gun illegally.

For business owners interested in starting their own Business Watch, Fairfield police urge them to contact nearby businesses for a meeting, as well as reaching out to Crime Prevention Specialist Ilea Martin by phone at 707-428-7789 or by email at Imartin@Fairfield.ca.gov.