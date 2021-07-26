Fairfield Police: Caller tells police someone killed by train crash, 14-year-old boy found fatally shot instead

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — A 14-year-old boy was found fatally shot early Sunday morning after a caller told police someone was hit and killed by a train.

The Fairfield Police Department said they were alerted to a fatal train crash involving a pedestrian around 2:30 a.m.

The caller directed officers to the railroad tracks behind State Street.

When officers arrived, they found a 14-year-old boy with gunshot wounds to his body and was declared dead.

The victim was identified as living in Fairfield.

Police detectives investigated the death and arrested another 14-year-old boy on murder and weapon-related charges and he was booked into the Solano County Juvenile Hall.

No additional information about the victim or the suspect was released.

Police said the shooting does not appear to be random and there is “no known gang aspect to the crime,” according to the release.

The investigation is ongoing.

If anyone has information about what happened, please contact the Fairfield Police Department’s Investigations Bureau at 707-428-7600.

This story is developing.