FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — After 28 years in law enforcement, Fairfield Police Chief Deanna Cantrell has announced that she will retire at the end of the year due to a breast cancer diagnosis earlier this year, according to the police department.

“This is my second cancer diagnosis,” Cantrell said. “And it has really made me re-evaluate life and accelerate my plans beyond the work I love. I have loved living in Fairfield and serving as your police chief, and am profoundly thankful to the Fairfield City Council, City Staff, Police department staff and to the community that has welcomed and worked alongside me and my staff with open arms.”

In a video posted on Wednesday, Cantrell shared that her sister died of breast cancer 11-years-ago.

Captain Dan Marshall has been selected by the city to become the next chief of police once Cantrell officially leaves.

Cantrell was sworn in on Oct. 14, 2020 as the departments 13th chief and the first female chief for the city of Fairfield, according to the police department.

Cantrell served for 21 years with the Mesa Police Department in Mesa Arizona, where she served as the Assistant Chief of the Administrative Services Bureau, according to the police department. Cantrell also served as the chief of police for the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

“I am leaving the profession that I adore with the deep satisfaction of knowing that I am leaving policing better than I found it,” Cantrell said. “I am leaving many people with the thoughtful understanding that we do not accomplish anything alone.”