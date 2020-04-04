Fairfield police investigate possible gang-related double shooting

Fairfield officers investigate the scene of a double shooting. (Photo by the Fairfield Police Department)

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — Fairfield police are investigating what they believe may be a gang-related shooting that left two people wounded Friday night.

Around 5:20 p.m., several callers reported a shooting in the area of Dover and East Tabor avenues, according to the Fairfield Police Department.

Police say officers found two shooting victims, a 20-year-old and a 21-year-old, who are both local residents.

Both victims were hospitalized, according to police. The 21-year-old sustained life-threatening injuries to the head. The other victim is being treated for wounds that are not life-threatening.

A gun recovered at the scene. (Photo by the Fairfield Police Department)

At the scene, investigators found a handgun but the suspect or suspects were gone. In photographs, officers also appeared to be investigating a vehicle that had driven up onto a nearby sidewalk.

Fairfield police say the shooting does not appear to be random but they could not provide any information about the shooter or shooters.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.