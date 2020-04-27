Fairfield police investigate shooting that left 1 injured

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — Fairfield police say they are investigating a shooting that occurred just before 3 p.m. Sunday.

According to police, the shooting happened at the intersection of Martin and Montclair roads. When officers arrived, they found one person suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a local trauma center with life-threatening injuries.

Police say that witnesses reported seeing multiple people drive away in a gray four-door car.

There is no other information currently available. If you have any information about the shooting call police at 707-428-7600.