Fairfield police investigate shooting that left 1 injured

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — Fairfield police say they are investigating a shooting that occurred just before 3 p.m. Sunday. 

According to police, the shooting happened at the intersection of Martin and Montclair roads. When officers arrived, they found one person suffering from a gunshot wound. 

The victim was taken to a local trauma center with life-threatening injuries. 

Police say that witnesses reported seeing multiple people drive away in a gray four-door car. 

There is no other information currently available. If you have any information about the shooting call police at 707-428-7600. 

Share this story

Trending

Don't miss

More Featured

Latest News

More News