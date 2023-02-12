(KTXL) — During Friday’s DUI and driver’s license checkpoint, the Fairfield Police Department issued dozens of citations and arrested multiple people.

According to the police department, the checkpoint was held in the area of North Texas Street and Acacia Street from 6:30 p.m. to 12:00 a.m. on Friday. This location was chosen based on a history of crashes and DUI arrests that have happened frequently in the area.

Police said that during the checkpoint, two people were arrested for driving under the influence and two people were arrested for warrants.

Police also said that 24 citations were issued during the checkpoint for unlicensed or suspended drivers. Eight vehicles were also towed during the operation.

According to police, the purpose of the checkpoint is to deter drivers from driving under the influence.

The police department said that in 2022 they saw 77 injury crashes related due to alcohol and three fatal crashes due to alcohol with a total of 101 victims.