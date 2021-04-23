Fairfield police: Man admits to starting at least 30 fires in the last year

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — Fairfield police say they have arrested a 25-year-old man suspected of starting at least 30 fires in the past year.

Police identified the suspected serial arsonist as Donald Bowman-Banks.

Officers investigating multiple dumpster fires near Executive Court and Gateway Boulevard were led to Bowman-Banks after going through security footage.

When they talked to him, police say Bowman-Banks admitted to starting the three fires and went on to admit he had started “at least 30 other fires over the last year.”

Police are still investigating and ask anyone with information to contact them at 707-428-7600.